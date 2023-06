Sophomore Deming wins championship

Blue Hawk runners Ellie Baxter (right) and Katelyn Subatch (left in gold) compete at the state meet in Butte.

It was a spectacular way to end a track season for the Blue Hawks and Horsemen/Trotters, competing against the top athletes at the class AA and B State Track meet at the Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte last weekend.

For sophomore discus State Champion Alexis Deming, it's still just the begi...