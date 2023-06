Caleb and Belle LeForce of Thompson Falls, welcomed their first child, a son, Raylan James LeForce. He was born on May 5, 2023, weighing 10 lbs 4 oz and 21 and 1/2 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Curt and Lindy Cooper of Thompson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Clint and Julie LeForce of Thompson Falls.