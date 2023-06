DETERMINED – Justin Yoder of Plains gets low to clear the bar at the Ryan family limbo competition. Dan Ryan (right) and his son, Newman, held the bar.

The king of low has been dethroned and there's a new limbo champion of Plains.

After nearly 45 minutes and dozens of passes under the limbo stick, 20-year-old Justin Yoder demonstrated his dexterity and balance to take the crown from Jubal Ryan, 22, also of Plains, at the annual contest at the E...