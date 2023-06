Arrow Cramer of the Noxon Cougars jumps to catch a ball and get the out at second base.

It was the making of Noxon history last Saturday as the Noxon Cougars Babe Ruth baseball team won the Glacier League Division Tournament in a doubleheader in Eureka. Coach Wes Tucker said that it was the first time ever for either Babe Ruth (ages 13-15) or Legion (ages 16-18) baseball from Noxon...