Local alumni earn honors at UM

The University of Montana announced the Dean’s and President’s Lists for the spring semester.

Earning a 4.0 GPA and named to the President’s List were Scarlet Fausett, Kelsey Frank and Rebecca Sink of Thompson Falls, Jake Weyers of Plains and Owen Baty and Tyler Roragen of Dixon.

Students with a GPA of greater than 3.5 but less than 4.0 were named to the Dean’s List for spring semester. Sanders County students on the UM Dean’s List included Freedom Contreras of Thompson Falls, Alexandra Craft and Jesse Uski of Plains, Jezriel Butler of Noxon and Seth Sinclair of Heron.