Local kids learn bike safety

Noah Scharfe of Thompson Falls tosses a bean bag onto a can as part of the bike safety event at Ainsworth Park on Saturday.

Kids of all ages dashed around on their bicycles at the first-ever kids bike safety event at Ainsworth Park on Saturday. Gleeful delight filled the air as kids had fun learning about and showing off their bicycle skills, with parents coming away with a little peace of mind.

The Sanders County Health Department spearheaded the event. Director Debbie Lang said she wanted to create safety for young bicyclists in the community. Participants took a written pre-test about the rules of the road, visited various informative stations on their bikes, and then took a post-test to gauge what they had learned.

"It was a great turnout for the first time doing this," said Lang. She added that many volunteers, including the fire department, helped to make the event a success.

Kayla Mosher taught kids about stopping, turning and using hand signals. She said a lot of kids didn't know what a yield sign was, which surprised her.

Lisa Richmond of the health department manned the bean bag toss station. Richmond had a bean bag ready on an upside down trash can for bike riders to grab with their hand. After a short ride, they would toss it on another can, with the option of doing it three times in a row.

There was also a slalom skills course in which riders rode through cones, a bike safety check station where one could check the air in their tires, and a first-aid station that didn't have to mend anybody but gave away information and stickers.

"I liked the cones and the bean bag ride," said cyclist Noah Scharfe.

Jennifer Curran Wade Mosher maneuvers his bicycle along the path at Ainsworth Park on Saturday.

Along with all the fun and education, each cyclist had his or her name entered in a drawing for a gift basket filled with bike accessories along with either a $75, $50 or $20 gift certificate. Lang said that next year they hope to have a bike to give away in the drawing.

Additionally, every participant got a new helmet – if they needed one – and an ice-cream cone. The helmets were donated from Scheels Sporting Store in Missoula.

When asked what her favorite part of the event was, Shekinah Burch said, "Getting gifts - a new helmet!" Shekinah's mother, Nicole Burch, loved the event and said the free helmets would be very beneficial to their family of eight children.

Another result of the bike safety event was the need for bike repairs in the area. "This town could really use a bike shop," Mosher said. She did say that if they moved the event to the fall, the availability of bicycle mechanics would be higher due to the season winding down.