Seeds available to help pollinators

The Sanders County Pollinator Initiative was a great success, according to Kristen Wing from the Trout Creek district office. Green Mountain Conservation District (GMCD) and Eastern Sanders County Conservation District (ESCCD) both had a great showing at the May 13 and 17 free-seed giveaway, according to Wing.

“All the yard mix is gone, but there are still two sizes of plot mixes left. They are 250 square feet and 1,000 square feet of Western Montana perennials,” Wing said.

They were able to give away all of the yard mix, which consisted of mostly annual seeds. In years past, the initiative had more seed options, said Wing, “but it was complicated, so they narrowed this year’s selection to the one yard mix and two plot mixes.” She would be glad to bring seeds to Thompson Falls if anyone wished to spread them.

The GMCD is dedicated to protecting the natural resources with an area of 708,524 acres (1,107 sq. miles). They work to educate the public on natural resource issues. The district includes Clark Fork Valley in Western Sanders County, Mont., from the Thompson River to the Idaho/Montana border.

If anyone wishes to help spread the leftover seeds over this area, they may contact Wing at (406) 827-4833 or stop by the Trout Creek office at 2952 MT HWY 200. It is in the brown log cabin behind the Sinclair/Cenex station. Emily Baker is in Plains and can be reached at [email protected].