COMMUNITY LEADERS – Plains Mayor Chris Allen talks about the housing issue in Plains to Montana Governor Greg Gianforte during an informal meeting with a group of community and business leaders at the Butcher's Nook.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte met with business and community leaders of Sanders County at the Butcher's Nook in Plains Thursday in an effort to find out what was on their minds.

Twenty-one men and women from Thompson Falls, Hot Springs, and Plains gathered for an hour-long informal gathering...