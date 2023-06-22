ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

FaceBookRSS

SubscribeSign In

By Shannon Brown 

Question of the week: What would be your dream vacation?

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

June 22, 2023



MATT WEBER, Thompson Falls – “The Maldives/Seychelles in the Indian Ocean. I would relax on the beach, snorkel, scuba dive, and stay in a bungalow over the ocean.”

PAT JOHNSON, Plains – “I would go on a cattle drive anywhere in Montana.”

JENNIFER ENCINAS, Thompson Falls – “I would go to Hawaii and see my cousin.”

COOPER LILLY, Thompson Falls – “I want to go to Hawaii for the warmth, and the ocean. I want to go snorkeling and see the volcanoes.”

SIERRA LILLY, Thompson Falls – “A cabin in the woods, anywhere, is all I want. Next to a lake with my cup of coffee.”

SARAH TUNNELL, Thompson Falls – “A Caribbean vacation. I would explore the islands, eat lots of good food and fit in some beach time.”

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookRSS

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2023 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 06/26/2023 05:44