Question of the week: What would be your dream vacation?
June 22, 2023
MATT WEBER, Thompson Falls – “The Maldives/Seychelles in the Indian Ocean. I would relax on the beach, snorkel, scuba dive, and stay in a bungalow over the ocean.”
PAT JOHNSON, Plains – “I would go on a cattle drive anywhere in Montana.”
JENNIFER ENCINAS, Thompson Falls – “I would go to Hawaii and see my cousin.”
COOPER LILLY, Thompson Falls – “I want to go to Hawaii for the warmth, and the ocean. I want to go snorkeling and see the volcanoes.”
SIERRA LILLY, Thompson Falls – “A cabin in the woods, anywhere, is all I want. Next to a lake with my cup of coffee.”
SARAH TUNNELL, Thompson Falls – “A Caribbean vacation. I would explore the islands, eat lots of good food and fit in some beach time.”
Reader Comments(0)