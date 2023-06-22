Question of the week: What would be your dream vacation?

MATT WEBER, Thompson Falls – “The Maldives/Seychelles in the Indian Ocean. I would relax on the beach, snorkel, scuba dive, and stay in a bungalow over the ocean.”

PAT JOHNSON, Plains – “I would go on a cattle drive anywhere in Montana.”

JENNIFER ENCINAS, Thompson Falls – “I would go to Hawaii and see my cousin.”

COOPER LILLY, Thompson Falls – “I want to go to Hawaii for the warmth, and the ocean. I want to go snorkeling and see the volcanoes.”

SIERRA LILLY, Thompson Falls – “A cabin in the woods, anywhere, is all I want. Next to a lake with my cup of coffee.”

SARAH TUNNELL, Thompson Falls – “A Caribbean vacation. I would explore the islands, eat lots of good food and fit in some beach time.”