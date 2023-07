SHOW & TELL – John McNamara shows one of his Columbia spotted frogs at the Thompson Falls Public Library. The kids include: Chase Sauter, Peyton Ellul, Anna Czerwinski, Colton Ellul, Joe Czerwinski, Colton Sauter, and Hezekiah Lueb. At left is parent Bethany Lueb.

A little 10-year-old Plains boy has big plans for the future and it includes giving the town more than just hardware and grocery stores, he said. John McNamara is planning to build a zoo in Plains.

He feels he has a good start with a menagerie of animals he has at home -tarantulas, snakes, exoti...