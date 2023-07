PESKY CRITTER – Sitting still only when something approaches, but a grasshopper can be plenty busy when decimating crops, gardens and lawns. However, Wendy Carr of the Sanders County Extension Office said there are ways to help cut their numbers.

With the hot weather here, it might be too late to effectively get rid of the pesky grasshoppers, but Wendy Carr of the Sanders County Extension Office doesn't believe it is hopeless yet.

"After they have grown to the adult stage one can use Lambda-cyhalothrin, which is a synthetic pyrethroid, o...