Avista tourney to benefit SCCHO

The Avista Charity Golf Tournament and Auction will be Aug. 19 at Rivers Bend Golf Course in Thompson Falls. Presented by Avista, this annual event brings together golf enthusiasts, philanthropists and community members for a day of friendly competition and fundraising in support of local charitable causes, like this year’s beneficiary, Sanders County Community Housing Organization, Inc. (SCCHO).

The Avista Charity Golf Tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m., offering players the chance to test their skills while engaging in friendly competition with other teams vying for the coveted hole-in-one prize of $20,000, sponsored by Rehbein Ford of Plains.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Avista Charity Golf Tournament and Auction this year,” said Lisa Fried de Reyes, executive director of SCCHO. “This event allows the community to come together to positively impact our community while having a fantastic time. We encourage everyone to join us on August 19 as a golfer or a bidder for the online auction opening on August 1.”

SCCHO is still accepting sponsorships for the tournament and donations for the auction. Please contact Fried de Reyes at [email protected] to be a part of the fundraiser.

The Avista Charity Golf Tournament and Auction is an opportunity for golf enthusiasts to showcase their skills and make a meaningful difference in the community. “Mark your calendars for August 19, 2023, and join us at the Rivers Bend Golf Course as we come together for a day of sport, generosity, and goodwill,” Fried de Reyes said.