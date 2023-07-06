Prongua Ranch changes operation

by Kevin Hill

The longtime Prongua Ranch in Hot Springs is changing directions with the operation of ranch and will be leased out. The ranch was established in 1906 by Charles Prongua, Sr., and wife Susan ,who moved from Luxembourg, Germany. They operated the ranch and a livery stable in Hot Springs, and after the stable burned down they focused solely on the ranching.

Charles Prongua, Jr., was born in 1910. He married Vena Stellman in 1938 and together they continued ranching while raising four sons. One daughter passed away shortly after birth. Charles Jr. was known for his rope twirling skills and tricks at rodeos and other public events. The oldest son Edward lost his life in a motorcycle accident in 1964. Throughout the years they raised Hereford, Simmental and Red Angus cattle as times in the cattle industry changed.

The Prongua Ranch Co. was formed in 1972 with sons Robert, Terry and Richard. In 1986 Robert left the ranch to work for the USDA in Eastern Montana. Terry and Richard continued working the ranch until 2011 when an unfortunate ranch accident took Richard, and in 2022 Terry was taken due to a vehichle accident in the St. Regis area.

Robert, Terry and Richard collectively had eight children with none of them choosing to stay in the Hot Springs area. All of the cattle were sold in late 2022 and early 2023. The Prongua family has retained the services of Kevin Hill Auction Service to sell all of the equipment at auction July 8 at 9 a.m. and will be offered at a live/online auction.