Remember When?

105 YEARS AGO • JULY 11, 1918

NEWS OF LOCAL INTEREST

Fishing has been unusually good in the streams of this vicinity during the past week and has attracted a large number who have been daring enough to brave the mosquitoes. One local Isaak Walton says that on Thompson River Saturday he had to take his flies out of his pocket because the fish were jumping in after them. He then put the flies in his basket, swung it out over the stream and in a short time had his 25 pounds of trout without getting his feet wet. Can you beat it?

107 YEARS AGO • JUNE 28, 1917

FOURTH OF JULY

There is going to be plenty of opportunity for all who wish to celebrate next Wednesday, which, you must not forget, is the glorious Fourth of July.

Thompson Falls is planning for a crowd that will just fill the valley even full. All of the committees at work on the details of the celebration have been busy and when the big day arrives everything will be in readiness for it.

An automobile parade with the soldiers and Boy Scouts, a patriotic address, some funny and exciting street and river sports, music all day by the Plains juvenile band, a red-hot ball game in the afternoon between Plains and Thompson Falls, and lastly, a great dance in the evening with music by a crack trap drummer and a saxophone.

From July 5, 1917:

The celebration was a success. A big and happy crowd attended and from every indication and all reports no one failed to have a good time.

In the forenoon the crowd gathered rapidly, practically everyone coming in automobiles. From Wallace and other Idaho towns many parties came and from the west end of the county and east as far as Dixon. The Plains band arrived from 10:30 and the parade was formed at 11 o’clock. No attempt was made for an elaborate parade, the decorated cars, Boy Scouts and band making up the procession. Many of the cars were very prettily decorated.

Immediately after the parade the crowd gathered in front of the Ward hotel for the speaking exercises. Miss Margaret Barto, who in a strong, clear voice, read the Declaration of Independence. S.G. Skulason, Thompson Falls attorney, gave the address. (The article included details on a ball game, horse races, a tug-of-war, foot races, a potato race, sack races and an evening dance.)

From July 4, 1918:

The Fourth went off very quietly in Thompson Falls. A number from here went to Camas Prairie where a big celebration and Red Cross auction was in progress, but for the most part the people hied themselves to the woods on fishing and picnic excursions, or else enjoyed a day of rest at their homes.

The only enlivening feature was a dance given at the rink hall in the evening and the presence of a number of visitors from Wallace, Burke and other Idaho points. The absence of fireworks of all descriptions was especially noticeable and consequently no accidents have been reported. In fact, the day seemed more like an ordinary Sunday than a national birthday, but everyone is apparently just as well, if not better off in consequence.

53 YEARS AGO • JUNE 4, 1970

RUNAWAY WHEEL SMASHES STORE FRONT

A runaway truck wheel and mounted tire leaped over parked cars and overhead telephone lines and barely missed the Burlington-Northern depot here Sunday afternoon before crashing into Brock’s Fountain (now Minnie’s Cafe) and demolishing a jewelry display case. No one was injured in the freak accident.

The runaway reportedly started after Lawrence Crabtree had asked one of his young grandsons to move the wheel. As the youngster started rolling the wheel, it got away from him and started rolling down Spruce Street from the vicinity of Fourth Avenue.

When the wheel hit the railroad tracks, it soared into the air and flew above the telephone wire. Then it bounced on to Main Street and leaped over cars parked against the curb on the south side of Main Street and crashed through a display window at Brock’s and into a jewelry display case. The impact scattered broken glass throughout the store and also ruined some costume jewelry in the case.

The incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. Sunday when Brock’s was closed. Lee Breiner and Undersheriff Don Williams placed a sheet of plywood over the broken store window and then Breiner went up Prospect Creek to inform the owner D.J. Brockway.

In its travel down the hill on Spruce Street, the wheel ran past the Clarence Riffle residence and St. William Catholic Church and then swerved slightly to miss the BN depot as it soared into the air after hitting the tracks. As it bounced across Main Street it barely missed hitting a pickup traveling up the street.