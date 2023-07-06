Rex owners excited for digital upgrade

Rex Theater owner Debbie Wilson said with the ongoing upgrades, the piano in front of the theater will remain. The Thompson Falls theater began showing new releases in May.

The Rex Theater, under the new ownership of Debbie and Eric Wilson, is now offering movies on Friday, Saturday and Monday. The Wilsons bought the theater in 2020 and started a non-profit to save the theater. The non-profit owns the building. In order to modernize equipment, $95,000 was needed for the digital projectors that replaced the old style reel to reel projectors. This work was recently completed and allows the theater to show new films.

"Film itself is no longer available, even if you own the appropriate equipment. If the film was digitized or available on CD, we have the ability to play it." Debbie said.

New releases began showing at the theater in May. Most recently, the new Indiana Jones film was shown in Thompson Falls starting June 30, the same day it was released in the United States.

"It's all about community," Eric said Saturday at the theater's recent Fly Fishing Film Festival, which the Rex will continue as a Fishing for Fathers event annually.

The Wilsons say they plan to keep other annual events going as well, such as the Mother's Day event hosted by the Cancer Network of Sanders County. Music For Moms, which is held at the theater on Saturday before Mother's Day is a free event that collects donations for the local organization. The Rex will also continue to host the Christmas on Main Street Afterparty following the parade the first Saturday of December. The Big Burn film of the 1910 fire is shown every third Saturday in August, and is a free event. The film is sponsored by Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness, Kaniksu Land Trust, Back Country Horsemen of America, Montana State University and the Cube Iron Cataract Coalition. The third Saturday in October is also reserved for the Spaghetti Western Banquet, a fundraiser for the theater. The event at the Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge includes a spaghetti dinner, live and silent auction, raffles, live music and more.

The owners are happy to announce musician Marty Stuart will perform on July 27. Tanner Laws from Thompson Falls will open for Stuart. Tickets are limited as is seating.

"Our goal moving forward is to keep the theater as a non-profit and turn it over to the high school. With a program similar to what the Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) provides, students will be running the theater," Debbie said.

Donations are still needed to continue new construction and repairs of the old structure and fixtures. Debbie said the front of the theater will have a whole new look when construction is completed. "The piano will be staying. People like to play it so it will be there until it falls apart," she noted.

Some options for donating are sponsoring a seat. This buys a brass plaque that will be placed on one of the 220 seats with your name on it. There are reusable popcorn tubs and hoodies, T-shirts and keychains also available to help support the theater.

Movies are shown beginning at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 5:30 p.m. Mondays. The weekend shows are $10 for adults, $7 for students, and on Mondays all tickets are $6.