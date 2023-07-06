T. Falls kicks off holiday celebrations

No fireworks needed for this Independence Day celebration. With colorful displays of craftsmanship, artistry, musical talents and activities; there was something there for everyone. It was the third annual Independence Day festival at Ainsworth Park on Saturday, put on by Thompson Falls Main Street. The first was in 2021 just a week after the park opened. A beautiful sunny day was only interrupted slightly by wind gusts that sent a few of the vendors' canopies and materials flying. Community members pitched in to help get everything anchored back down.

If needing to spice up that summer grill "The Spice Lady" had the spice mix for it. Elaine Hopkins said that her husband Bruce Hopkins does the mixing while she does the marketing. Hopkins has been mixing up spices and BBQ sauces since 1973 when a friend saw him painting grill meat with his sauce using a regular paintbrush, thus "Meat Paint," the name of the couple's BBQ sauces, was born. They have their products available at Till Valhalla Tattoo shop, Beagles and Linda's Gifts with fun names like pig skin and chicken feathers.

A third-year vendor this year was Gretchen Billings, with her Gretchies Stretchies. Along with colorful hair accessories she makes greeting cards of her photos. Billings said that Saturday had been a good event so far. She is planning to do some farmers markets in Thompson Falls, Trout Creek and possibly Hot Springs.

"It's been fun so far," said first-year vendor Serena Pearson. She showcases her functional home decor and nature-inspired artwork at the Sunflower Gallery in Thompson Falls.

It was the second year in a row for The Daughters of the American Revolution to have a booth. The organization was founded in 1890 with the mission of promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. "You have to be 18 and a biological descendant of someone who served in the American Revolution to join the organization," said Lyn Dziergas. She said they are happy to help anyone figure out if they fall into that category.

Rode Haus Coffee participated for their first year, offering delicious coffee drinks as well as baked goods from other local businesses. Paula Hanks along with daughters Reagan and Veronica run Rode Haus out of Trout Creek. Hanks said that they were having a good time meeting new people and touching base with others. "Building community and people coming together is very important," said Jodi Gile, who was helping Hanks at the festival. Hanks said that she is focusing on all local products like cinnamon rolls from Em's Cafe in Plains and will be participating in the Trout Creek farmers market.

And what would a festival be without snow cones and popcorn? It was there too, with Kayla Mosher busy dishing out the cones. They were free with donations accepted to help fund community projects.

And without a bouncy house? Yes it was there too with kids having tons of fun rocking the house. Also, many kids showed up with their bicycles, big wheels and flags to participate in the popular kids bike parade that wound around the park.

It was an open stage this year, fully equipped with electric and acoustic guitars, electric bass, a full drum set and mics. Michael Sharfe and Daniel Moore were amongst those to showcase their acoustic guitar and vocal talents on stage. Sharp's son jumped in to accompany him with the tambourine. Moore said that the festival turned out great this year.