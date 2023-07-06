All greens for local banks

It was a green acre hold-up last Wednesday at River’s Bend as the First Security Bank crew of Ben Mummert, Michael Scharfe, Bill Nolen and Mike Thilmony stole the low team gross win of 175 and stuffing the low team net in the bag was the Whitefish Credit Union gang of Rusty Sharp, Randy Hojem, Shawn Morgan and Chuck Manry with 148.

With a 38 Mummert was able to shoot the low individual gross and coming in wise was Ryan Craven with the low net of 35.

John Owens launched the long putt on No. 3 while Mummert cashed out on No. 6. Closest to pin on No. 5 was Manry and on No. 8 was Gary Thompson. Bob Brown belted out the long drive on No. 9. Three players pawed up the chip-ins; Steve Fairbank on No. 3, Ryan Craven on No. 5 and John Mosher on No. 5.

Standings

Whitefish CU 49

Wild Coyote 46

HighLead 44.5

First Security Bank 42.5

Mountain Plains 39.5

Edward Jones 37

CF Seamless Gutters 33.5