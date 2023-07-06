Baxter, Thilmony sweep the swings

It was synchronized swinging with partners Megan Baxter and Doree Thilmony as they captured the low team gross of 92 in ladies league at River’s Bend. Baxter couldn’t be stopped, grabbing the low individual gross of 45 and plunging the long putt on No. 3. Thilmony snatched the low individual net of 31.

Teaming up for the low team net was Danice Toyias and Kristy Beaty with a 67. Tori Helvey scooped up the pins with the closest to pin in 4 on No. 2, closest to pin on No. 5 and on No. 8.

Kayla Mosher sunk in the long putt on No. 6 with the long drives going to Ellie Baxter on No. 9 and Jan Thompson on No. 9.

Standings

Katie/Madi 74.5

Danice/Kristy 72.5

Kelly/Barb 68

Tina/Jeanne 64.5

Lana/Liz 60

Jan/Tori 53

Katrina/Annie 52

Megan/Doree 48.5

Marshanna/Blair 47

Kim S./Chris K. 43.5

Ruth/Penny 42

Sharon/Chris G. 40.5

Healy/Kayla 33.5

Rebecka/Karissa 17.5