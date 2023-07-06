Sharks devour the competition

It was Sharks Auto Detail’s Dave Garr, Russ Wood, Charlie Hooten and Rusty Haggard who claimed the greens on Tuesday at River’s Bend for the low team gross win of 180. Custom Ventures Scott Pardee, Craig LeCoure, Marcus Thomas and Paul Flemmer honed in to take the low team net win of 142.

Garr’s score of 39 took the cake for the low individual gross while Haggard's 29 snatched him the low individual net score. Closest to pin in 3 on No. 2 was Howard Morkert, Ricky Hagedorn took the pin on No. 5 and Russ Wood pinned on No. 8 while also seizing the long putt on No. 6. Another long putt was swung by Hooten on No. 3 and Dave Reedy reined in the long drive on No. 9. Dave Petteys had the one and only chip-in on No. 1.

Standings

Noxon Quick Stop 45.5

MT’s Best Builders 44.5

NLC Inc. 44

Bear Muscle Fitness 39.5

Sharks Auto Detail 38.5

Feed-N-Fuel 37

Custom Ventures 32.5

Internet Kitchen 25