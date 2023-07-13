Miss Montana documentary screening, flyover planned

Bill and Helen Meadows will host the screening of the documentary "Return to the Big Skies: Miss Montana To Normandy" Friday evening, July 14, at their ranch at 168 Little Beaver Creek Road, between Thompson Falls and Trout Creek, courtesy of the Museum of Mountain Flying. The movie will be shown in their historic 1908 barn at 7 p.m.

The public is invited, and is asked to bring their own lawn chairs and drinks. Popcorn will be provided, courtesy of Robert Cluzen of Noxon.

Prior to the film, between 6:30 and 7 p.m., the DC-3 Miss Montana herself will do a flyover at the ranch and have an exhibition jump by a seasoned jumper in the pasture next to the Meadows house.

"Return to the Big Skies: Miss Montana to Normandy" chronicles the dramatic efforts by a dedicated core of mechanics, pilots, smokejumpers and everyday Montanans to restore the historic Mann Gulch smokejumper plane, a WW2-era DC-3 named Miss Montana, and fly it to Europe in time for the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France. A selection of the 2022 Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, it was edited and directed by Eric Ristau. It is an inspiring story about a love for aviation, Montana history and a tribute to the hundreds of volunteers who returned the legendary airplane to the skies after nearly 20 years.

In addition, Bryan Douglass will be present for a book signing of "Every Reason to Fail," which documents the trip to Normandy in 2021.

Admission is free, but donations to the Museum of Mountain Flying will be graciously accepted. Merchandise from the museum will be available for purchase.