Noxon community celebrates July 4

Ronald Reagan once said that freedom is only one generation from being lost forever. On this past July 4, several generations gathered in Noxon for festivities celebrating Independence Day. The day had activities for people of all ages, beginning with a 5k run, pancake breakfast and then a parade.

Several people and organizations took part in the parade, which involved candy and the traditional spraying of water from the fire trucks at the end of the parade. Both were a hit, but the candy edged out the water with one in attendance. According to Trout Creek School student Mady Majerrison, "Candy is everything!"

After the parade, other activities drew in participants. Folks had plenty of things to keep them busy for the day, including food booths, craft booths, games and more. Tom Keith was busy preparing homemade curly fries in one food booth. The proceeds from the booth went to help cover the firework expenses. Other activities included horseshoes, kids' games, a cornhole tournament, chicken poop bingo and a bake walk.

Preston Wenz Retta Fitchett enjoys a laugh and a snack in the food booth area at the Noxon park.

People look forward to this celebration every year. "Growing up, we saw all of our friends in the summer at the Noxon Fourth of July festivities, the county fair and the Huckleberry Festival," said Brandi McKenzie of Trout Creek.

There was no shortage of red, white and blue, either. "This is a very patriotic and all-American event," said Kyra Bosker of Noxon. Folks of all ages donned patriotic attire. Fireworks wrapped up the day's festivities. Unfortunately, in the early morning hours after the fireworks, a fire ignited, destroying the remaining fireworks and the trailer that was used for the show, which belonged to Larry Wanamaker. The total cost to replace the trailer is estimated between $15,000-$20,000. Wanamaker has spent numerous hours fundraising and has donated time and money to support the fireworks show over the past 7-8 years. If anyone would like to contribute to the cause of replacing the trailer, they may contact Tim or Larry Wanamaker or drop off donations at Valley Bank.