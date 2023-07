DECLARING INDEPENDENCE – Volunteers recite the Declaration of Independence on the Fourth of July at Fred Young Park as part of a celebration put on by VFW Post 3596. The readers include, from left: Randy Evans, Jim Gillibrand, Noah Hathorne, Hunter Fielders (reading), Blair Blizzard, and Charee Fielders.

Fred Young Park was donned with Americana motif and people with plenty of red, white and blue as VFW Post 3596 Commander Ron Kilbury manned the burger grill for Independence Day 2023.

It's unsure how long the VFW in Plains has been putting on a Fourth of July celebration, but it's been at least...