The restaurant business is a family affair for the Sexton family. Grandfather Dallas (left), dad Murray (right) and Emily Sexton have opened Em's Cafe in Plains.

The sign above the new restaurant in Plains reads, "Em's Cafe Family Dining Since 1976." The new owner, Emily Sexton, has been in the family restaurant business her entire life. Her grandfather, Dallas Sexton, opened three restaurants. Her Uncle Miles started Minnie's Cafe in Thompson Falls in 20...