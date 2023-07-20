Kids level up in music program

Sue Marsh instructs musicians James and Jaisynn in the song "Gently Sleep" to earn their yellow belt at the Recorder Karate class at the Whitepine Grange.

Earning karate belts isn't just for martial arts, at least not for the kids who are earning their belts at the Recorder Karate Class at the Whitepine Grange in Whitepine over a multi-week summer class. A grant from the Mockingbird Foundation made it possible for kids ages 7-14 to participate in a new tradition for aspiring young musicians in the area.

A dozen budding musicians from all different levels are partaking in the class that is taught by former Trout Creek music teacher Taylor Etienne and retired teacher Sue Marsh of Thompson Falls. Etienne said that the kids achieve points for the songs that they master, starting with 'Hot Cross Buns' for the white belt and ending with 'Ode to Joy' for the black belt, with seven songs in between.

"I like how the teachers are letting us learn at our own pace. The teachers make it fun, like earning belts for the songs that you have mastered. I've also reconnected with some friends I met in Thompson Falls. I also think it's really nice that they are taking the time to volunteer and teach us," said Dakota Mann.

"We were amazed at the response that we got," said President Jan Manning, adding that Whitepine Grange #102 exists solely to offer community service programs like this one. Twelve kids were given a soprano recorder and will be performing several songs on August 12 at the Huckleberry Festival.