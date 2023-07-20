ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

FaceBookRSS

SubscribeSign In

By Jennifer Curran 

Question of the week: What do you think of the construction on Main Street?

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

July 20, 2023



Cheryl Guibert, Thompson Falls - “I’m extremely concerned how it’s hurting the business incomes. It would have been a much better plan to do this work at night.”

Julissa Bonney, Thompson Falls - “It’s affected us a lot.”

Mike Shear, Thompson Falls - “I think it’s totally unnecessary.”

Jim Krogman, Thompson Falls - “I love it.”

Alivia McCormick, Thompson Falls - “It’s a pain in the butt, but it’s going to make things better in the long run.”

Marlaina Mohr, Thompson Falls - “I’m grateful for accessibility for all. Put on your patience.”

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookRSS

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2023 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 07/21/2023 21:48