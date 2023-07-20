Question of the week: What do you think of the construction on Main Street?

Cheryl Guibert, Thompson Falls - “I’m extremely concerned how it’s hurting the business incomes. It would have been a much better plan to do this work at night.”

Julissa Bonney, Thompson Falls - “It’s affected us a lot.”

Mike Shear, Thompson Falls - “I think it’s totally unnecessary.”

Jim Krogman, Thompson Falls - “I love it.”

Alivia McCormick, Thompson Falls - “It’s a pain in the butt, but it’s going to make things better in the long run.”

Marlaina Mohr, Thompson Falls - “I’m grateful for accessibility for all. Put on your patience.”