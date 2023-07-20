Remember When?

Main Street in Thompson Falls looking west. The post office was in the building in the middle, first door. The building on the left now houses True Value Hardware.

70 YEARS AGO • JULY 22, 1953

MAJOR CHANGES ON MAIN STREET

The main street of Thompson Falls, which is also the route of the U.S. Highway 10-A (now Highway 200) through town, is in the opening stages of a major change. The entire street is being widened to a uniform width, adding up to 12 feet in some sections. The additional width is being taken from the railroad right-of-way on the north side, by arrangement with the Northern Pacific Railroad.

The two main approaches to the street from the residential area on the north are being rebuilt to enter the street at a lesser angle and with less of a grade, as well as being widened. The crosswalk which formerly led from the post office to the depot is being moved east to the street intersection. The concrete steps up the grade have been moved and placed in their new position. The "new" crosswalk was located directly across Main Street from what is now the True Value store. There were concrete steps with a pipe handrail that were built into the hill from the depot to Main Street.

The dirt excavated from the area being widened has been used to build up the approaches, and telephone and power poles had to be moved. The next major step will be the resurfacing of the street by the Shannon Construction Co.

Following completion of the project, new traffic rules will be placed in effect to obtain maximum benefits from the changes. Motorists will be required to stop for pedestrians who occupy the crossing land, and U-turns will not be permitted at the intersection where the pedestrian lane is located.

Ed Muster, local contractor, donated the use of his Hough loader for two days to move the steps and blocks, which the town's loader was unable to handle. Several large rocks were encountered, which had to be drilled and blasted.

40 YEARS AGO • JUNE 30, 1983

HILL, COX VOWS

In the Knights of Columbus Hall in Missoula, Ramona Gail Hill, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Hill of Thompson Falls, was married to Timothy Alan Cox, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Cox of Great Falls.

The double-ring ceremony was performed by District Judge Jack L. Green. Ramona was given in marriage by her parents.

Donna Conlin Butler was her matron of honor. Diane Hill, sister of the bride, was her bridesmaid. Doug Kromrosky was groomsman. The new Mrs. Cox graduated from Thompson Falls High School with the class of 1977 and is employed in the office of the Missoula County clerk and recorder. Her husband graduated from C.M. Russell High School, attended the University of Montana and is employed as assistant manager of Brooks Street SuperAmerica in Missoula.

STOBIE - MILLER VOWS

Leslie Robin Stobie became the bride of Jeffrey William Miller in an outdoor ceremony at the Stobie Ranch on Little Thompson River on July 2. She was given by her parents, Chris and Ruby Stobie of Thompson Falls, in a double-ring ceremony.

Parents of the groom are Mr. and Mrs. Gerald G. Miller of Thompson Falls.

Maid of honor was Kathy Clark. Bridesmaids were Joanne Bybee, Kim Burch and Terry Stephens, cousin of the bride. Jim Conlin was best man, Bob Taylor and Tim Hoyt groomsmen, and Williams and Jim Stobie, brother of the bride, were ushers. Krista and Rusty Vulles, niece and nephew of the bride, were flower girl and ring bearer.

A reception was held at the ranch immediately following the wedding.

The bride graduated from Thompson Falls High School in 1980 and attended Montana State University and North Idaho College. The groom is also a graduate of Thompson Falls (1977) and attended Montana Tech. After a wedding trip to Spokane, they will reside in Thompson Falls.

Happy anniversary to these two couples, graduates of the Class of 1977 and 1980. They have moved here and there and now are both residents of Thompson Falls, where they started out their lives years ago.