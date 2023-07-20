Plains school leader arrives

Dr. Kathleen Walsh sits in on her first Plains School Board meeting where she was introduced to the board members and a dozen people in attendance.

She's going from the boroughs of New York to the big sky of Montana to head the Plains School District.

"I am very much looking forward to my new position. While I hope to bring new ideas and opportunities to the position, I am also looking forward to learning new things as well," said Dr. Kathleen Walsh, who was selected for the position of Plains School superintendent, a job held by Thom Chisholm for the last 13 years.

She arrived at Plains last Monday and made visits to the school, including her first attendance to the Plains School Board meeting Monday evening, where board Chairman Beau French introduced Walsh to the board and the dozen people in attendance. "I'm very excited to be here. I can't wait to start," said Walsh, who stayed for the near two-hour meeting to familiarize herself with the board agenda items.

Walsh was one of eight applicants to apply for the job. The Plains School Board narrowed the candidates to four, then three after one withdrew, said board member Erika Lawyer, who added that it was a unanimous vote to hire Walsh.

Walsh has been with Fordham University as the director of Mental Health Programs

Center for Educational Partnerships for the last two and a half years. She arrived in Plains last week and immediately went to work in an effort to familiarize herself with the new position. "I am honored to be given this opportunity and I will work tirelessly to highlight the good work being done in the Plains School District," she said.

"With over 30 years of experience in all levels of education, both in public and private educational systems, I have had the great fortune of working with many wonderful educators. I have been inspired by their dedication and commitment to young people and have learned that there is always a solution if we are willing to put time, effort and energy into finding it," said Walsh. During her visits to Plains over the years she was impressed by the atmosphere of loyalty and dedication the community seems to have for their town. "There also seems to be a spirit of honesty and pride that permeates the culture of the town. There is a refreshing calm, yet a determination to work hard and enjoy life. I believe in that type of environment a person can grow and contribute to the future, while respecting the past," she said.

Born in Queens, N.Y., and raised in Queens and Brooklyn, Walsh has spent a good deal of her career in the New York City school system, as well as was an administrator in a suburban Long Island Middle School, but she's no stranger to Sanders County. Her husband, Denis W. Munson, grew up in the Eddy Flats area, about 14 miles west of Plains, and graduated from Thompson Falls in 1957. Munson Creek is named after his family. She's not sure her husband will work here. "I would hope he enjoys being home and rekindling memories and friendships," says Walsh.

Walsh has also been the assistant superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction in the Wappingers Central School District in New York and was the superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Rockville Centre where she was responsible for 42 schools and 24,000 students. She has a Bachelor of Arts in child study and speech from St. Joseph's University in Brooklyn and a Master of Science in education, curriculum and teaching from Fordham University. In addition, she has a professional diploma in school district administration from the College of New Rochelle, a Master of Library Science from St. John's University in Queens as well as a Doctor of Education from St. John's University.

"I cannot think of any other career that I would want to be in other than teaching and helping provide all children with the tools and skills they need for a successful future," Walsh said. "I look forward to working with school administrators, teachers, staff, students, families and the community to help build successful opportunities for all."