Chicken, music, fun at annual jamboree

This year's Chicken Jamboree was held Saturday, July 15, at the Power Park in Thompson Falls. The near 100-degree temperature did not stop people from showing up for the annual event put on by the Men's Prayer Breakfast. There was a bouncy house for the children and snow cones for anyone needing an icy refreshment. This festival is free for the public. It coincides with the Christmas on Main Street Parade where free wintertime refreshments are handed out. Chicken in July and hot dogs in December. Though food and drinks for both are free, donations are welcome and used for those in need, annual summer bible camps, and food for the jamboree and Christmas on Main Parade.

Festivities started at 11 a.m. with music and roasted chicken. The Steep River Band, from Corvallis, Montana, and Fallbrook, California, began the event with their classic country music. Barbara and Terry Collins are from Corvallis but have a vacation home on Blue Slide. That is where they met Bruce Craw from Fallbrook, California.

"We get together when we are all here and play music," Barbara said after she finished playing the drums for their band at the jamboree.

Other performances were by Elisa Dunbar who sang and also went around recruiting entertainment. Bernie Carpenter played harmonica and did stand up comedy, Bob Sink played his fiddle and the Crystal River Band performed with lead Charlie Denson.

Tammy Raines helped by passing out flyers wearing a chicken costume. "I walked up and down the road passing them out," she said after taking off the costume that left her sweaty. Denny Brookshire managed to get a picture of Raines while still in costume. Kim Roberts and Don Burrell from the Men's Prayer Breakfast are the main organizers for the jamboree and the December refreshments during the parade.