Elks host blindfolded obstacle competition

David Mitchell waves the green flag as April Phillips of Thompson Falls readies to navigate her son Benjamin around the obstacle course at the Elks Lodge on Saturday.

Friends, family and couples got to test their communication skills Saturday as the Clark Fork Valley Elks hosted the second annual Blindfolded Side by Side competition at the Lodge in Thompson Falls.

While there were only five teams of two in this year's competition, there were plenty of spect...