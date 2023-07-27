Hwy 382 bridge at Perma to be closed over weekend

Repairs are under way on the Highway 382 bridge near Perma.

The bridge over the Flathead River on Highway 382 near Perma will be closed completely this weekend while crews continue a rehabilitation project.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), the bridge is anticipated to be completely closed to traffic starting Saturday, July 29 at 6 a.m. and will reopen on Sunday, July 30 at 6 p.m. There will not be a detour at the bridge. Motorists are encouraged to use Montana Highway 28 (MT 28) or US Highway 93 (US 93) as an alternate route.

Construction underway! - Weekend closure July 29-30. Frontier West will lift up the bridge with jacks this weekend to replace four bearings and repair a support, called a girder

MDT anticipates that bridge rehabilitation work will be substantially completed this fall. Painting on portions of the steel superstructure to slow corrosion is expected to take place in 2024. For more information and updates on the bridge project, visit https://mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/permabridge/