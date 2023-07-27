ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Annie Wooden 

MDT addressing quality issues with TF paving project

 
July 27, 2023

Annie Wooden

Crews lay asphalt on the north side of Main Street in Thompson Falls last week.

The Thompson Falls-Urban project continues on Main Street in Thompson Falls. This week, Razz Construction continued paving approaches to Main Street at intersections, as well as working to update curbs for ADA compliance.

With the majority of paving complete, project stakeholders met Thursday morning. Montana Department of Transportation released the following statement after the meeting: "The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) project team has identified some quality issues with the recent paving work in Thompson Falls. MDT is working with the contractor to determine a course of action to resolve the issue. Next steps are likely to be determined in the first weeks of August. The MDT project team will inform the public when a course of action has been established. MDT is very grateful to the Thompson Falls community for its patience during construction."

MDT did not release specific details regarding the quality issues. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

 

