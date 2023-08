The annual Artists in Paradise show and sale is set for Thursday and Friday, August 3-4, from

11 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Paradise Center in Paradise. There will be 12 exhibits, featuring the artists’ work. Some of the works are just for display, and

there are many items for sale.

Many of the exhibiters have been part of this event before, but some new artists also will be

featured.