Marty Stuart plays for packed theater

Marty Stuart sings and plays the mandolin during a solo performance of the Orange Blossom Special last Thursday at The Rex.

It was the stuff of legends last Thursday at the Rex Theater in Thompson Falls as Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives played for a soldout crowd.

"When we hear about small theaters coming back to life, we will be there," Stuart told the crowd. "We love this town and we love this theater...