TFHS alumni celebrate 50th reunion

The Thompson Falls High School class of 1973 gathered to celebrate their 50th reunion over the weekend. The classmates got together Saturday evening at the Lakeside in Trout Creek for a social hour and dinner. Pictured from left is Paul Rosdahl, Linda Miller, Jeff Wilson, Ross Wilkinson, Debbie (Bloom) Traver, Mark Rosdahl, Janet (Cox) Shear, John Gerstenberger, Sandy (Moles) Posey, Tim Vulles, Debbie (Heberline) Vulles and Bob Butte.