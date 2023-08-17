TF school board approves budget, policy updates

The Thompson Falls school board met Monday to approve budgets for the upcoming school year. Superintendent Bud Scully went over expenses of repairs, power bills, water costs and new construction at the high school and the new kitchen floor in the elementary school.

“We are down four mills for the elementary school and down six in the high school. We have maxed out the reserves,” Scully said. His idea was that increasing enrollment would help increase the mills. Public comments included those from Chantel Schmitt who was concerned with classroom sizes. She feels that her daughter would benefit from a smaller classroom environment.

Other comments regarding the current bussing agreements with Trout Creek were vocalized. The board encouraged concerned parents to speak with them and/or school principals at a later time. Schmitt took that opportunity to visit with Board Chair Sandra Muster after the meeting.

The board approved a pay increase for substitute teachers from $12.50 to $15 per hour. Scully also said that Thompson Falls district is in need of more paraprofessionals and substitutes. Elementary principal Len Dorscher said that enrollment is good with two teachers per grade level in grades K-4. “There are two Special Education rooms in the main building to meet the needs of our students,” Dorscher added.

High school principal Jodi Morgan commented on the parental concerns at the meeting. “I love to problem solve with anyone who has an issue,” she said. She encourages parents to speak with her regarding their child’s education. She also said that enrollment in the high school is down somewhat. Morgan said she would like to give a “shout out to the custodial staff and Mrs. Milner as well,” for all their hard work. “The sidewalks are awesome,” she added, referring to recent repairs. Morgan said the high school will now have locks on all the student lockers.

Scully said there will be training for teachers on “real time phone service and messaging.” This will improve communication between teachers and admin in the event of an emergency. There will be other safety issues addressed and new ideas for security upon entering the buildings, as per the safety communications meeting.

In other action, the board approved updates to the handbook, including dress code and other policies. A new policy regarding the Montana Digital Academy was approved, stating that students will be charged a fee of $123 per semester for the online classes that are not required for graduation.

Scully also said that trash fees have gone up. He would like to look into options to reduce the Republic Services bill.

The last topic of the evening was the rising insurance premiums. The board denied a request to approve insurance premium payments for the staff for the 2023-24 school year. “We need to negotiate insurance,” board member Ryan Frields stated. Further discussion will be conducted with the board and the union.