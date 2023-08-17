Heat is on for Hill Gang

The Over the Hill Gang needed extra sunscreen this week as they headed out into the summer sun for another round at River’s Bend in Thompson Falls. Ron Belger’s golf game was hot as he shot the low men’s gross round of 37. Belger’s round included a birdie on hole No. 5, and he won the pin prize for the closest drive to the hole on that par-3.

Larry Eddy’s low net of 30 was the best for the men, and Kristy Beaty shot the low women’s net of 37. She also hit the long drive on No. 9.

Hole No. 7 was sizzling Monday as Al Luckow, Mike Normandin and Jan Thompson all chipped in during their rounds. Patrick Walt chipped it in on No. 8.

Normandin and Belger won the pay for par competition.

Ron Beaty won for closest to the pin in two on No. 1 and long putt on No. 3, Jens Jantzen had the long putt on No. 2 and the long drive for those 70 and over on No. 6, and Dennis Gripp sank the longest putts on No. 7 and No. 8. Randy Hojem turned up the heat on No. 9, earning prizes for the men's long drive and the long putt. Charlie Hooten hit his drive closest to the pin on No. 8 and also birdied that hole. Scott Garr had the long putt on No. 6 and Randy Kecteki and Jan Thompson tied for long putt on No. 4.

With summer in full swing, the Hill Gang isn’t slowing down as they still have five weeks of play in their season.