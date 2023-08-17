Winning effort for Edward Jones

Edward Jones was in the money last week as team members Dan Kier, Ed Mack, Jesse Mack and Ryan Craven had the low team gross score of 171 in Wednesday night men’s league at River’s Bend Golf Course. Wild Coyote was on their heels, with the low team net of 148 from Gary Thompson, Mike Normandin, Dave Petteys and Steve Clark.

Doug Fisher shot the low gross round of 38 and Chuck Manry the low net of 32.

Craven was the star of the pin prizes, hitting his third shot closest on No. 11 and smashing a long drive on No. 18 (Paul Flemmer hit the long drive for those 55 and older). Thompson’s drive was closest to the pin on No. 14, Clark sank the long putt on No. 15 and Petteys hit the drive closest to the hole on No. 17. Ricky Hagedorn’s putt was longest on No. 12, and he and Normandin each got a chip-in on No. 14.

The season is winding down and the competition is heating up as the men’s league nears the end of play at the end of the month.

STANDINGS

Whitefish CU 139

Edward Jones 128

Mountain Plains LLC 124

Highlead 124

First Security Bank 121.5

CF Seamless Gutters 119.5

Wild Coyote 118