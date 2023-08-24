Justice Court
August 24, 2023
Montana Highway Patrol
Ian Gardepe, 27, day speeding, $70.
Jason Cooper, 50, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, 2nd offense, $2,135 with $800 suspended, 365 days jail with 350 days suspended.
Nora Goforth, 72, seatbelt violation, $20.
David Pluard, 69, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $285.
Amber Caldwell, 47, day speeding, $20.
Robert Joe, Jr., 58, day speeding, $120.
Loran Nelson, 33, day speeding, $20.
Tayler Van Den Top, 22, seatbelt violation, $20.
Selena Marker, 44, day speeding, $70.
Seth Alarcon, 22, seatbelt violation, $20.
Kim Roberts, 81, seatbelt violation, $20.
Ridgely Chambers, 72, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Thomas Chapman, 53, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Joshua Close, 19, day speeding, $20.
Stephanie Frost, 41, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.
Tim Harmon, 61, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Mandy Huntziger, 37, passing in a no passing zone, $85; speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Stephen Simko, 72, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Daniel Thompson, 53, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Richard Butler, 45, careless driving, $85.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Colleen Johanson, 57, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, 1st offense, $735, 365 days jail with 1 day credit and 364 days suspended; resisting arrest, $275, 1 day jail with credit for 1 day.
Amir Husain, 35, night speeding, $20.
Jonathan Parson, 51, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
William Hill, 64, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Joseph Barnes, 18, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Tanner Beard, 18, speeding in a restricted zone, $135.
Ronald Glessner, 55, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Joel Cummings, 41, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Robert Keenan, 71, careless driving, $85.
Motor Carrier Services
George Tugolookoff, 29, failure to follow conditions/requirements of special permit, $135.
