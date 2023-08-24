Justice Court

Montana Highway Patrol

Ian Gardepe, 27, day speeding, $70.

Jason Cooper, 50, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, 2nd offense, $2,135 with $800 suspended, 365 days jail with 350 days suspended.

Nora Goforth, 72, seatbelt violation, $20.

David Pluard, 69, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $285.

Amber Caldwell, 47, day speeding, $20.

Robert Joe, Jr., 58, day speeding, $120.

Loran Nelson, 33, day speeding, $20.

Tayler Van Den Top, 22, seatbelt violation, $20.

Selena Marker, 44, day speeding, $70.

Seth Alarcon, 22, seatbelt violation, $20.

Kim Roberts, 81, seatbelt violation, $20.

Ridgely Chambers, 72, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Thomas Chapman, 53, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Joshua Close, 19, day speeding, $20.

Stephanie Frost, 41, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.

Tim Harmon, 61, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Mandy Huntziger, 37, passing in a no passing zone, $85; speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Stephen Simko, 72, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Daniel Thompson, 53, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Richard Butler, 45, careless driving, $85.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Colleen Johanson, 57, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, 1st offense, $735, 365 days jail with 1 day credit and 364 days suspended; resisting arrest, $275, 1 day jail with credit for 1 day.

Amir Husain, 35, night speeding, $20.

Jonathan Parson, 51, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

William Hill, 64, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Joseph Barnes, 18, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Tanner Beard, 18, speeding in a restricted zone, $135.

Ronald Glessner, 55, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Joel Cummings, 41, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Robert Keenan, 71, careless driving, $85.

Motor Carrier Services

George Tugolookoff, 29, failure to follow conditions/requirements of special permit, $135.