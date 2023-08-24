Montanans can claim tax rebate

Eligible Montana homeowners may now claim their property tax rebate up to $675 at getmyrebate.mt.gov. Claims must be filed by October 1, 2023.

“Property taxes are too high, which is why we prioritized and secured immediate property tax relief for Montanans this legislative session,” Gov. Gianforte said in a press release.

To qualify for the rebate, taxpayers must have owned and lived in their home for at least seven months during 2022. The amount of the rebate is the property taxes paid on this principal Montana residence for 2022, up to $675.

To claim the rebate, taxpayers may apply at either getmyrebate.mt.gov or by paper form.

“The fastest way to get your rebate is to apply online,” said Montana Department of Revenue Director Brendan Beatty. “Make sure to apply by the deadline of October 1.”

The application requires the physical address, geocode, amount of property taxes paid as shown on the property tax bill, and the names and social security numbers of the taxpayer and any spouse or dependents.

The Department of Revenue has created tools on getmyrebate.mt.gov to aid taxpayers in compiling this information.

Taxpayers may choose how they receive the rebate during their application process. The quickest way to get the rebate is by direct deposit to a bank account. However, taxpayers can also have their rebate mailed to them by check.

The department will process claims as they are received, and distribute rebates by December 31, 2023.

Montana homeowners will be eligible for a second property tax rebate up to $675 in 2024 for property taxes paid on a principal residence for 2023.

For additional information about the property tax rebate or to check on the status of the income or property tax rebates, visit getmyrebate.mt.gov.