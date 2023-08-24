Avista breaks fundraising record

Sean Kelly with Avista presents a check to Lisa Fried de Reyes with Sanders County Community Housing Organization following Saturday's tournament.

The annual Avista Charity Scramble broke a fundraising record this year as the golf tournament at River's Bend in Thompson Falls raised more than $25,000.

This year the four-person scramble and silent auction benefitted the Sanders County Community Housing Organization. Eighteen four-person teams participated in the tournament and helped raise money with a 50/50 drawing and silent auction.

Lisa Fried de Reyes with SCCHO expressed appreication to Avista and the comunity. "This is an amazing amount of money," she said. "We had a couple renovations to our apartments this year and this will help cover that."

Fried de Reyes said she appreciated Avista's support both financially and in helping plan the tournament. "It's immeasurable, and it's amazing to see the community support."