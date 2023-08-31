4-H members, canines show off in annual show

The Sanders County 4-H clubs held their season ending dog show at the P3 training facility in Trout Creek on Sunday evening. Bailee Patten is the trainer for the group's dogs and young owners. Eight dogs and their owners were there to compete and be judged by Julia Jenks from Libby.

There were three categories of judging, including agility, showmanship and interviews. Agility is a course the dogs must complete without being timed at this level. The course includes a tunnel that the dogs must run through to meet their owner at the other end. This can be a challenge if dogs are wanting to walk next to their owners. There is a tall ramp the dogs run up, cross and run down the other side, a teeter totter for dogs to walk over close to the ground, and a shorter triangle ramp they run up then down. The dogs must also be able to sit quietly to the count of 5 without moving. Stanchions are set up for the dogs to go through. Dogs are under leash when walking next to their owners and walking through the stanchions.

The next events were showmanship and interviews. During showmanship the owners first answer a series of questions while their dogs sit patiently at their side. They then do a walk around the stanchions with the dog facing the judge. Next the owner walks their dog in a diagonal line then turns to walk back to the judge. They must always keep the dog facing the judge. The interviews were conducted with the dogs kenneled and the judge asking each participant a list of questions. Poster boards were creatively decorated with information about their dogs. Jenks asked members what their dog's needs were, what they were bred for, and various other questions.

Shannon Brown Ava Taylor has her Pug Piper's attention for the "sit, stay" portion of the Agility event.

Hannah Warnes, with her American Lab Jewel was the oldest participant at age 16, in the senior division. They received the Grand Champion for Showmanship and first place in the Interview, and a second place ribbon in Agility. In the junior division, Leah Stover received Grand Champion in Showmanship with her English Black Lab Willow, first place ribbon in Interview, and second place ribbon in Agility. Moriah Champneys and her Golden Doodle Rosie received Reserve Grand Champion in Showmanship, first place in Interview and second place in Agility. Daniel Warnes, age 12, and his English White Lab Opal received Grand Champion in Agility, first place in Interview and third place in Showmanship. Ava Taylor, age 10, with her Pug Piper received Reserve Grand Champion in Agility, first place in Interview, and second place in Showmanship. Luke Dana, age10, and his Idaho Shag Dotty received first place ribbon for Interview, second place for Agility and a third place ribbon for Showmanship. Kyla Warnes, age 10, had her White English Lab Pearl with her. They received first place in Interview, second place in Agility and Showmanship. Dechlan Neeson, also age 10, had Morgan, a German Shepherd Airedale mix, to show. They received first place in Interview and second place in Showmanship and Agility.

Patten commented on how much her students had improved over the year. "They did a great job." The students were equally pleased with her as their trainer. Patten was given gifts of appreciation and several students asked that she be their trainer again next year. Patten also trains dogs with adults. For more information, visit http://www.p3dogtraining.com or call (406) 242-5168.