ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

FaceBookRSS

SubscribeSign In

By Shannon Brown 

Question of the week

Shoes on or off in your house?

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

August 31, 2023



DIANE PRONGUA, Hot Springs - “However company feels comfortable, they may enter my house with shoes on or off.”

GERMAINE BLANCHARD, Hot Springs - “Keep your shoes on.”

RUBY STOBIE, Hot Springs - “Shoes off in my house.”

TRACI SALMI, Lonepine - “Off except for me. Everyone is good about removing their shoes, but I am not.”

LINDSEY COLOMBO, Lonepine - “Shoes off in my house, but nobody is good about it.”

KARI KASPER, Hot Springs - “Shoes off in the house is how I was raised.”

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookRSS

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2023 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 09/01/2023 08:06