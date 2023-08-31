Question of the week

Shoes on or off in your house?

DIANE PRONGUA, Hot Springs - “However company feels comfortable, they may enter my house with shoes on or off.”

GERMAINE BLANCHARD, Hot Springs - “Keep your shoes on.”

RUBY STOBIE, Hot Springs - “Shoes off in my house.”

TRACI SALMI, Lonepine - “Off except for me. Everyone is good about removing their shoes, but I am not.”

LINDSEY COLOMBO, Lonepine - “Shoes off in my house, but nobody is good about it.”

KARI KASPER, Hot Springs - “Shoes off in the house is how I was raised.”