Justice Court

August 31, 2023
Montana Highway Patrol
Chelsey Bourdon, 31, reckless driving, 1st offense, $585, 90 days jail with all suspended.
Nathaniel Stropko, 42, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, 2nd offense, $2,135 with $800 suspended, 365 days jail with 358 days suspended.
Steven Franck, 60, seatbelt violation, $20.
Talan Grounds, 35, failure to carry proof/exhibit insurance in vehicle, 1st offense, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.
Archie Knerr, 52, seatbelt violation, $20.
Atanacio Loya, Jr., 47, seatbelt violation, $20.
Louis Mayfield, 53, seatbelt violation, $20.
William Shelton, Jr., 18, seatbelt violation, $20.
Jesse Trainer, 43, seatbelt violation, $20.
James Williams, 73, seatbelt violation, $20.
Noah Johnson, 50, seatbelt violation, $20.
Theodore Sampson, 47, following too closely - reasonable and prudent, $85.
David Hartman, 71, day speeding, $70.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Anthony Steinebach, 28, partner/family member assault, 2nd offense, $235, 365 days jail with 364 days suspended and 1 day time served.
James Ficklin, 52, disorderly conduct, 1st offense, $235.
Valerie Hogan Camp, 22, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Alan Getz, 55, negligent arson, $335.
Joyce Boss, 46, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
Barbara Tack, 56, day speeding, $70.
Nicole Glase, 35, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Matthew Lakko, 53, improper use of center lane of three-lane roadway, $85.
Sanders County Attorney’s Office
Matthew Weber, 52, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, 3rd offense, $2,635, 365 days jail with 335 days suspended.
Hot Springs Police Department
Shawna Denney-Land, 47, permit swine/sheep/goats to run at large, $135.
Montana Department of Livestock
