Justice Court

Montana Highway Patrol

Chelsey Bourdon, 31, reckless driving, 1st offense, $585, 90 days jail with all suspended.

Nathaniel Stropko, 42, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, 2nd offense, $2,135 with $800 suspended, 365 days jail with 358 days suspended.

Steven Franck, 60, seatbelt violation, $20.

Talan Grounds, 35, failure to carry proof/exhibit insurance in vehicle, 1st offense, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.

Archie Knerr, 52, seatbelt violation, $20.

Atanacio Loya, Jr., 47, seatbelt violation, $20.

Louis Mayfield, 53, seatbelt violation, $20.

William Shelton, Jr., 18, seatbelt violation, $20.

Jesse Trainer, 43, seatbelt violation, $20.

James Williams, 73, seatbelt violation, $20.

Noah Johnson, 50, seatbelt violation, $20.

Theodore Sampson, 47, following too closely - reasonable and prudent, $85.

David Hartman, 71, day speeding, $70.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Anthony Steinebach, 28, partner/family member assault, 2nd offense, $235, 365 days jail with 364 days suspended and 1 day time served.

James Ficklin, 52, disorderly conduct, 1st offense, $235.

Valerie Hogan Camp, 22, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Alan Getz, 55, negligent arson, $335.

Joyce Boss, 46, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Barbara Tack, 56, day speeding, $70.

Nicole Glase, 35, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Matthew Lakko, 53, improper use of center lane of three-lane roadway, $85.

Sanders County Attorney’s Office

Matthew Weber, 52, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, 3rd offense, $2,635, 365 days jail with 335 days suspended.

Hot Springs Police Department

Shawna Denney-Land, 47, permit swine/sheep/goats to run at large, $135.

Montana Department of Livestock

