Hawks kick off with win

Sam Burgess stretches over the goal line for a touchdown in the Blue Hawks' home opener Friday as senior Max Hannum follows.

by Skye Hill

The Thompson Falls Blue Hawks opened the 2023 season with a big win over the Conrad Cowboys 22-14. Junior Sam Burgess made the first touchdown for the Hawks quickly in the first quarter putting Thompson Falls up 6-0 over the Cowboys. The second quarter both teams put up a fight, but with only 36 seconds left Max Hannum got his first touchdown of his senior season, going into halftime with a score of 12-0.

The Cowboys came back in the third quarter with their first touchdown of the game. The defenses were challenging for both teams and the Cowboys kept the Hawks scoreless in the third quarter. But Thompson rallied back in the fourth to outscore Conrad 8-7 and secure the win at home.

Thompson rushed for 207 yards, with Burgess garnering 117 of those. Kaden Robins rushed for 45 yards, Braxton Dorscher had 27, Bryson LeCoure 26.

LeCoure completed 107 yards passing, all of those received by Hannum, who finished with two touchdowns and five receptions.

On defense, Noa Stevens led Thompson Falls with three tackles, LeCoure, Robins, Hannum and Hayden Hanks each had two. Nick Tessier led the defense with two of their six interceptions.

Coach Jared Koskela said it was fun to go into the season as the underdog. "We're still the underdogs but they kept up good momentum and we know what we need to work on and know what we need to get great at, not just good at," he said Friday after the win. He appreciated the support of the home crow in their first game of the season.

NOXON 57, ALBERTON 2

The Noxon Red Devils traveled to Alberton to face off the Panthers for their first game of the season, smashing the Panthers in a 57-2 win. The Red Devils came out aggressively and quickly took the lead, ending the first quarter 24-2. With a commanding lead after the first quarter, it gave the younger Red Devils a chance to show off their skills.

Skye Hill Coach Jared Koskela talks to his team during a timeout in the final quarter on Friday at Previs Field.

Coach Lucas MacArthur said it was a good learning curve for both teams, and giving the young Red Devils a chance to play gave him a chance to see what they need to focus on in practice. He said they played hard, but they are going to practice harder to be ready for their next opponent. The Red Devils will look to build trust among the team to keep the momentum going throughout the season.

The Red Devils now play host to Twin Bridges on Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

HOT SPRINGS 38, WEST YELLOWSTONE 26

Hot Springs opened their season on Saturday, traveling to West Yellowstone. The long journey was worth it as the Savage Heat came home with a 38-26 win. Hot Springs will now gear up for their first home game, Friday against Alberton.