PARTS OF A BIRD – Judge Gordon Cummings asks John McNamara about the body parts of his chicken in the junior poultry competition. The contestants included Cooper Spurr, Moriah Champneys, Lainey Erwin, John McNamara, Makaylyn Reinhardt and Kendall Spurr.

It was a busy time for poultry barn superintendent Whitney Tanner-Spurr, who had to deal with some 80 birds, including chickens, turkeys, geese, ducks, pheasants and 26 newborn chicks as of Saturday afternoon.

Gordon Cummings of Ronan was once again the poultry judge, as he has been for the last...