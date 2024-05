Mayor Rusti Leivestad (left) presented Officer Michael Derry with a Peace Officer Intermediate Certificate prior to the start of Monday's council meeting. "We really appreciate you," Leivistad said.

The Thompson Falls City Council only had one item on their agenda for Monday's meeting, and with that the council approved a variance request to the city's zoning ordinance.

Mosher Transportation received a variance request for installing electric charges and additional infrastructure to cover buses...