Sarah Koskela prepares to serve during the Hawks' home match against Loyola last week.

FLORENCE 3, THOMPSON FALLS 2

The Lady Hawks hit the road before the long weekend last Thursday, falling to the Falcons in Florence in five sets, 18-25, 15-25, 22-25, 25-17 and 7-15.

Sophomore Gabi Hannum led Thompson Falls in Florence with four aces, eight kills and seven digs, while Olivia...