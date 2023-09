Noxon quarterback Shamus Wheeldon is crowded by West Yellowstone as he looks for a pass during Friday's homecoming game.

HOT SPRINGS 39, LINCOLN 19

The Hot Springs Savage Heat headed to Lincoln to face off against the Lynx last Friday, adding another win under their belts 39-19.

In the first quarter the Savage Heat took a quick lead with David Chapman running in for a touchdown from the Lynx defense's kickoff....