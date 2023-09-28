Courtesy photo

First graders at Plains Elementary are spending time this fall getting to know community helpers. Teacher Beth Meaden said the students have had special visits from local community helpers, including Steve Spurr with Montana Highway Patrol, lineman Ben Miller with NorthWestern Energy and EMTs Calep Sapp and Deb Banner. Recently Lieutenant Sonya Black with the Plains/Paradise Rural Fire District talked to the students. Black talked about responding to the River Road East fire, and Meaden said that because of that fire, many of the students want to be firefighters. "It was priceless to see both boys and girls realize they can someday be firefighters, too," she said. "We are so incredibly grateful to the Plains/Paradise Rural Fire department for saving our community, and it is an honor to have local heroes that our kids can look up to."