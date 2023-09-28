LIVING ON THE EDGE

Ed Moreth

A skipper butterfly takes a break at the edge of a juniper shrub while moving from plant to plant looking for flower nectar. The small colorful skipper butterfly is common throughout Montana and seen from late June and into September, according to the Montana Field Guide, which lists nearly 70 different species of skipper butterflies throughout the state. Wendy Carr, the agriculture and horticulture MSU Sanders County Extension agent, believes it is a sachem skipper.